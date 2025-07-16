Premier Explosives gains on bagging Rs 105-cr export order for defence explosives

Premier Explosives rose 2% to Rs 544.35 after the company secured an export order worth Rs 105 crore from an international client for the manufacture and supply of defence explosives.

The total value of the order is $12.24 million (approximately Rs 105 crore), and the execution is expected to be completed within 12 months.

Premier Explosives is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial explosives and detonators for mining & infra industries and defence & space. It also undertakes operation and maintenance (O&M) services of solid propellant plants at the Sriharikota Centre of ISRO and the Solid Fuel Complex at Jagdalpur under the umbrella of DRDO.