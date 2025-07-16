Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Explosives gains on bagging Rs 105-cr export order for defence explosives

Premier Explosives gains on bagging Rs 105-cr export order for defence explosives

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Premier Explosives rose 2% to Rs 544.35 after the company secured an export order worth Rs 105 crore from an international client for the manufacture and supply of defence explosives.

The total value of the order is $12.24 million (approximately Rs 105 crore), and the execution is expected to be completed within 12 months.

Premier Explosives is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial explosives and detonators for mining & infra industries and defence & space. It also undertakes operation and maintenance (O&M) services of solid propellant plants at the Sriharikota Centre of ISRO and the Solid Fuel Complex at Jagdalpur under the umbrella of DRDO.

The company's standalone net profit fell 44.3% to Rs 3.7 crore, while net sales declined 14.6% to Rs 74.08 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

