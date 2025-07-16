Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's exports to US spike 22% in Q1FY25, imports from China gain 16%

India's exports to US spike 22% in Q1FY25, imports from China gain 16%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

According to latest data from Ministry of Commerce & Industry, top five export destinations for India, in terms of change in value, exhibiting positive growth in June 2025 vis a vis June 2024 are US (23.53%), China (17.18%), Kenya (76.2%), France (21.78%) and Brazil (23.02%).

Top five export destinations, in terms of change in value, exhibiting positive growth in April-June 2025 vis a vis April-June 2024 are US (22.18%), China (17.87%), Kenya (69.83%), Germany (10.79%) and Australia (14.01%).

Top five import sources, in terms of change in value, exhibiting growth in June 2025 vis a vis June 2024 are Ireland (265.82%), Hong Kong (23.09%), Singapore (18.16%), Thailand (25.68%) and China P Rp (2.48%).

Top five import sources, in terms of change in value, exhibiting growth in April-June 2025 vis a vis April-June 2024 are China (16.33%), UAE (28.73%), Ireland (281.04%), US (11.68%) and Hong Kong (33.22%).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC flags concerns over religion, regionalism in politics

Just Dial Q1 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 160 cr

BSE SME Asston Pharma's market entry misses the prescription for gains

Shilpa Medicare gains as unit VI gets USFDA EIR with VAI classification

Infosys collaborates with Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story