India's exports to US spike 22% in Q1FY25, imports from China gain 16%

According to latest data from Ministry of Commerce & Industry, top five export destinations for India, in terms of change in value, exhibiting positive growth in June 2025 vis a vis June 2024 are US (23.53%), China (17.18%), Kenya (76.2%), France (21.78%) and Brazil (23.02%).
Top five export destinations, in terms of change in value, exhibiting positive growth in April-June 2025 vis a vis April-June 2024 are US (22.18%), China (17.87%), Kenya (69.83%), Germany (10.79%) and Australia (14.01%).
Top five import sources, in terms of change in value, exhibiting growth in June 2025 vis a vis June 2024 are Ireland (265.82%), Hong Kong (23.09%), Singapore (18.16%), Thailand (25.68%) and China P Rp (2.48%).
Top five import sources, in terms of change in value, exhibiting growth in April-June 2025 vis a vis April-June 2024 are China (16.33%), UAE (28.73%), Ireland (281.04%), US (11.68%) and Hong Kong (33.22%).
