Neuland Laboratories spurts as Hyderabad unit clears USFDA inspection

Neuland Laboratories jumped 5.71% to Rs 6,400.65 after the firm said that its manufacturing facility located at Hyderabad has successfully completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection with zero observations.

The USFDA had conducted the inspection from 18 March 2024 to 22 March 2024 at company's unit 1 manufacturing facility at Bonthapally, Hyderabad.

Neuland Laboratories is engaged in manufacturing and selling of bulk drugs and caters to both domestic and nternational markets.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 81.39 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 30.55 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Net sales jumped 45.9% year on year to Rs 392.83 crore in Q3 FY23.

