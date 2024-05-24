Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New Era Alkaloids And Export reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

New Era Alkaloids And Export reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of New Era Alkaloids And Export remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.06 -100 00.08 -100 OPM %083.33 -0-1362.50 - PBDT0.050.05 0 0.33-1.09 LP PBT0.050.05 0 0.33-1.09 LP NP0.050.05 0 0.33-1.09 LP

First Published: May 24 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

