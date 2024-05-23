Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wim Plast consolidated net profit rises 23.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Wim Plast consolidated net profit rises 23.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.36% to Rs 98.09 crore

Net profit of Wim Plast rose 23.24% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.36% to Rs 98.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.68% to Rs 55.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 342.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 330.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales98.0990.52 8 342.84330.62 4 OPM %18.0018.94 -17.7517.85 - PBDT24.3820.64 18 85.4769.87 22 PBT21.4117.28 24 73.5555.58 32 NP16.2813.21 23 55.7341.69 34

