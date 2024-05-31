Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New Light Apparels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

New Light Apparels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 311.19% to Rs 5.88 crore

Net profit of New Light Apparels reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 311.19% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 104.58% to Rs 12.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.881.43 311 12.055.89 105 OPM %4.59-62.94 -2.66-10.02 - PBDT0.39-0.91 LP 0.40-0.48 LP PBT0.38-0.92 LP 0.37-0.52 LP NP0.38-0.92 LP 0.37-0.52 LP

