New Light Industries standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of New Light Industries declined 88.24% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 76.20% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

