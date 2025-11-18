Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen's UK arm bags contract of GBP 1.46 million

Newgen's UK arm bags contract of GBP 1.46 million

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Newgen Software Technologies (UK), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Newgen Software Technologies, has executed a Master Service Agreement with a UK-based customer for Newgen Software licenses, AWS Managed Cloud Services and Implementation services for the Customer. The aggregate value of the aforesaid agreement is GBP 1,468,804.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

