Volumes spurt at Mphasis Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Mphasis Ltd notched up volume of 190.73 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1692.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11266 shares

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 November 2025.

Mphasis Ltd notched up volume of 190.73 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1692.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11266 shares. The stock slipped 1.35% to Rs.2,653.10. Volumes stood at 9551 shares in the last session.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 52.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 247.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21131 shares. The stock slipped 3.22% to Rs.1,350.40. Volumes stood at 24247 shares in the last session.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd witnessed volume of 6.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28120 shares. The stock dropped 4.55% to Rs.5,958.95. Volumes stood at 22769 shares in the last session.

Vedant Fashions Ltd recorded volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 20.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10360 shares. The stock lost 0.96% to Rs.620.00. Volumes stood at 8419 shares in the last session.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd clocked volume of 31652 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4702 shares. The stock gained 0.08% to Rs.544.25. Volumes stood at 8886 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

