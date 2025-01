Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 11.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.15% to Rs 123.39 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies declined 11.05% to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 123.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 114.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.123.39114.099.099.3511.7513.148.459.836.046.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News