South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of South Indian Bank rose 11.99% to Rs 342.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 305.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.55% to Rs 2370.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2184.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2370.772184.0964.0061.71462.93434.95462.93434.95342.00305.38

