Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the December 2024 quarter

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 8.55% to Rs 2370.77 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank rose 11.99% to Rs 342.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 305.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.55% to Rs 2370.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2184.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2370.772184.09 9 OPM %64.0061.71 -PBDT462.93434.95 6 PBT462.93434.95 6 NP342.00305.38 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 11.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Aditya Birla Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.59 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.39 crore in the December 2024 quarter

DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit rises 4.24% in the December 2024 quarter

BOBCARD standalone net profit declines 22.39% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story