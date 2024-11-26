The IPL 2025 mega auction saw plenty of signings being made in 2 days. While some of them were great buys, some players came out as a surprise pick too. Players that were sold at high prices last time, experienced a major pay cut while some of the players got more than they had expected as well and would be thanking their stars for the same. Top 5 Surprise picks of IPL 2025 auction -

Glenn Maxwell (Rs 4.2 Crore to PBKS)

Sam Curran (Rs 2.4 Crore to CSK)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rs 1.1 Crore to RR)

Mohit Sharma (Rs 2.2 Crore to DC)

Washington Sundar (Rs 3.2 Crore to GT)

Glenn Maxwell

In the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, the top Australian all-rounder failed to attract a significant bid. Despite his strong performance, Royal Challengers Bangalore chose not to retain him and declined to use the Right to Match (RTM). This left the door open for Punjab Kings to secure the talented player for a relatively low price of ₹4.2 crore, marking a great deal for PBKS, who have significantly revamped their squad.

Mohit Sharma

Another surprising move came when veteran pacer Mohit Sharma was picked up by Delhi Capitals for just ₹2.2 crore. Despite being 36 and having made his IPL debut in 2013, Mohit has been a consistent performer, especially in recent seasons with Gujarat Titans. With 132 wickets from 112 IPL matches, his acquisition at such a low price raised many eyebrows.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The auction also witnessed the rise of 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made history by becoming the youngest player to ever be sold in the IPL. After a standout performance for India U19, where he scored a 58-ball century against Australia, Suryavanshi was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore. He will now receive guidance from Rahul Dravid as he embarks on his IPL journey.

Sam Curran

English all-rounder Sam Curran also made a surprising return to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at a drastically reduced price of ₹2.4 crore. After being bought by Punjab Kings for ₹18.5 crore in 2023, Curran’s value plummeted by 87% in just two years, making this a stunning move for CSK.

Washington Sundar

Finally, Gujarat Titans acquired all-rounder Washington Sundar for ₹3.2 crore. Sundar, who had been a key player for Sunrisers Hyderabad, was overlooked by his former team but will now aim to continue his strong performances with his new franchise.