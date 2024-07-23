At meeting held on 23 July 2024

The Board of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn at its meeting held on 23 July 2024 has approved the following:

1. Extension of exercise period for conversion of Share Warrants - I of Rs 1,922 crore (paid-up value ₹1,873.95 crore) issued by ONGC Petro additions (OPaL) up to six (06) months from its conversion date of 24 August 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

There is no charge to be paid by the Company for the said extension of exercise period.

2. Extension of back stopping support for Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCDs) - III of Rs 492 crore issued by OPaL upto six (06) months from its mandatory put option on 28 August 2024.