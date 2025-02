NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit declines 87.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.31% to Rs 89.10 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem declined 87.24% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.31% to Rs 89.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 87.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.89.1087.955.7115.774.3617.271.2714.331.2810.03

