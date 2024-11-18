NHC Foods standalone net profit rises 386.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.14% to Rs 66.17 crore

Net profit of NHC Foods rose 386.05% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 60.14% to Rs 66.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.66.1741.324.933.852.540.852.130.542.090.43

