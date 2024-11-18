NHC Foods standalone net profit rises 386.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.14% to Rs 66.17 croreNet profit of NHC Foods rose 386.05% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 60.14% to Rs 66.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales66.1741.32 60 OPM %4.933.85 -PBDT2.540.85 199 PBT2.130.54 294 NP2.090.43 386
