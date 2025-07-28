Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE announces technical collaboration with Elbit Systems Land

NIBE announces technical collaboration with Elbit Systems Land

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
For manufacturing and supply of Universal Rocket Launcher (SURYA)

NIBE announced a strategic technology collaboration agreement with Elbit Systems Land, a division of Elbit Systems ( a globally renowned technology company from Israel). This partnership will enable the manufacturing and supply of the Universal Rocket Launcher (SURYA), a highly advanced defense system capable of engaging targets with precision over a range of up to 300 km.

This groundbreaking technology transfer marks the first time that such a sophisticated system will be produced in India, paving the way for both domestic and international markets. The Universal Rocket Launcher is set to revolutionize modern warfare with its remarkable capabilities and performance, positioning NIBE Limited as a key player in the global defense sector.

The Universal Rocket Launcher is one of the most advanced systems in its class, designed to surpass the capabilities of current global alternatives. This collaboration opens up new frontiers for NIBE, both in terms of international expansion and technological innovation, reinforcing the company's commitment to developing indigenous solutions for the Indian Armed Forces and allied global partners.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

