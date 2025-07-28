NIBE announces technical collaboration with Elbit Systems Land

For manufacturing and supply of Universal Rocket Launcher (SURYA)

NIBE announced a strategic technology collaboration agreement with Elbit Systems Land, a division of Elbit Systems ( a globally renowned technology company from Israel). This partnership will enable the manufacturing and supply of the Universal Rocket Launcher (SURYA), a highly advanced defense system capable of engaging targets with precision over a range of up to 300 km.

This groundbreaking technology transfer marks the first time that such a sophisticated system will be produced in India, paving the way for both domestic and international markets. The Universal Rocket Launcher is set to revolutionize modern warfare with its remarkable capabilities and performance, positioning NIBE Limited as a key player in the global defense sector.