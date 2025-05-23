Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nibe Ordnance & Maritime reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nibe Ordnance & Maritime reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Nibe Ordnance & Maritime reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Patel Engg bags Rs 958-cr pipeline project in Maharashtra

Stocks Mixed as Treasury Yields Dip, Tax Bill and Housing Data Weigh on Sentiment

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

Markobenz Ventures fixes record date for rights issue

Windlas Biotech Ltd Slips 4.88%, BSE Healthcare index Shed 1.03%

First Published: May 23 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story