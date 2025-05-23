Patel Engg bags Rs 958-cr pipeline project in Maharashtra

Patel Engineering (PEL), along with its joint venture (JV) partner, has secured a contract worth Rs 958.33 crore from the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation (MKVDC), Pune.

The project involves the construction of a pipe distribution network for the Nira Deoghar Right Bank Main Canal, from kilometer 87 to 135, including distributaries and minor canals between kilometers 65 and 135.

The scope of work includes excavation and refilling of pipe trenches, construction of structures, supply, jointing, lowering, and laying of pipes, installation of various valves, chambers, and outlets. It also includes testing of the pipeline system along with a five-year Operations, Repairs, and Maintenance (O&M) period post-completion.

The company was previously declared the L1 (lowest bidder) for this infrastructure project, which is scheduled for completion within 36 months. The work will be carried out in Village Kalaj, Taluka Phaltan, District Satara, Maharashtra.

The project will be executed through a joint venture, in which Patel Engineering holds a 20% stake.

Kavita Shirvaikar, managing director, Patel Engineering said, We are pleased to have been awarded this project by the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation. This project represents a significant step forward in enhancing irrigation infrastructure in the region and will play a crucial role in improving agricultural productivity and water management efficiency. At Patel Engineering, we view this as more than just a construction projectit is a long-term investment in the prosperity of rural communities and the resilience of our agricultural ecosystem.

Patel Engineering is a 76-year-old company, established in 1949, that has evolved into a leading construction firm specializing in the hydropower and irrigation sectors. The company is engaged in the construction of dams, bridges, tunnels, roads, piling works, industrial structures, and other types of heavy civil engineering works. It has executed a wide range of infrastructure projects in technology-intensive areas such as hydropower, irrigation and water supply, urban infrastructure, and transportationparticularly in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and transportation projectsprimarily serving as a civil contractor.

The counter shed 0.48% to Rs 41.73 on the BSE.

