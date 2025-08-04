NIBE secures order from Elbit Systems

To supply 70mm Guided Advanced Tactical Rockets

NIBE has secured a significant order from Elbit Systems, Israel's globally renowned defense technology firm, to manufacture and supply the parts of 70mm class air-to-surface rockets, also known as the Guided Advanced Tactical Rocket (GATR).

This advanced rocket combines precision strike capabilities (up to 10 km), with capacity to intercept moving targets of up to 100 kmph and sophisticated semi-active, laser guidance systems, for unmatched accuracy. The Guided Advanced Tactical Rocket is compatible and can be integrated into multiple attack helicopters around the world like AH-64 Apache and HAL Rudra. GATR can deliver 16 Kg of warhead with penetration of up to 200mm in reinforced concrete. Overall, it is a cost-effective, high-precision solution for tactical air operations and medium-strike missions.