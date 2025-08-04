Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delhivery soars as Q1 PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 91 cr

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Delhivery rallied after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 67.50% to Rs 91.04 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with net profit of Rs 54.35 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 5.60% year on year to Rs 2,294 crore in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, profit before tax stood at Rs 89.67 crore, up 69.28% from Rs 52.97 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 149 crore in Q1 FY26, up 53.60% compared with Rs 97 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin expanded to 6.5% in Q1 FY26 as against 4.5% in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from the express parcel business rose 10% year-on-year to Rs 1,403 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 1,276 crore in Q1 FY25. Shipment volumes also saw a strong 14% YoY growth, reaching 208 million in Q1 FY26 compared to 183 million in the same period last year. The company noted that this growth momentum has continued into Q2.

The Part Truck Load (PTL) segment delivered robust performance in Q1 FY26, with tonnage rising 15% year-on-year to 458,000 metric tonnes, compared to 399,000 metric tonnes in Q1 FY25. Revenue for the segment grew 17% YoY, reaching Rs 508 crore, up from Rs 435 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Operational efficiency also improved significantly, with the Service EBITDA margin expanding by 750 basis points to 10.7% in Q1 FY26, up from 3.2% in Q1 FY25.

The company's other business segments reported a mixed performance in Q1 FY26. Revenue from supply chain services declined 20.84% year-on-year to Rs 205 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 259 crore in Q1 FY25. The Truckload segment also reported a dip, with revenue falling 5.12% to Rs 148 crore from Rs 156 crore in the same quarter last year. Similarly, Cross Border Services saw a significant decline, with revenue dropping to Rs 24 crore from Rs 43 crore in Q1 FY25.

Sahil Barua, MD & chief executive officer, said, Were pleased with the strong start to the financial year. The improved profitability as a result of operating at a higher scale reaffirms the inherent operating leverage linked efficiencies in our business. We look forward to the upcoming festive sale season with optimism.

Delhivery is India's largest fully-integrated logistics services provider. With its nationwide network covering over 18,850 pin codes, the company provides a wide range of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, PTL freight, TL freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

