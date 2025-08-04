Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators increase net short positions

US dollar index speculators increase net short positions

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
US dollar index speculators increased net short position to reach levels similar to almost one month ago, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 4156 contracts in the data reported through July 20, 2025, showing an increase of 705 net positions compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

