Nifty above 25,100 level; media shares in demand

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level. Media shares extended gains for the second consecutive session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 63.86 points or 0.08% to 82,509.07. The Nifty 50 index rose 41.90 points or 0.17% to 25,145.10.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.31% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.37%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,283 shares rose and 1,314 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 1.66% to 1,741.40. The index rose 2.09% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 3.36%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 3.07%), Sun TV Network (up 2.05%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.95%), Tips Music (up 0.91%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.51%), D B Corp (up 0.39%), Saregama India (up 0.29%), and PVR Inox (up 0.29%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: AstraZeneca Pharma India shed 0.50%. The company said its managing director (MD), Sanjeev Kumar Panchal, has resigned from his position with effect from the close of business on 30 June 2025. Oberoi Realty rose 1.06%. The company said that Pankaj Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO) of commercial real estate and senior management personnel, has resigned from his position.