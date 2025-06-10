IRB Infra toll revenue rises 9% YoY to Rs 581 cr in May'25.

IRB Infrastructure Developers along with its InvIT associate, IRB Infrastructure Trust reported a 9% jump in toll collection to Rs 581 crore in May 2025, compared with Rs 536 crore in May 2024.Amitabh Murarka, deputy CEO, IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, The Y-o-Y Toll Revenue growth of 9% in the second month of FY26 can be primarily attributed to the vacation season across the country. While pre-monsoon rains did have some minor impact on traffic volumes during the latter half of the month, the overall momentum remains strong. This sustained growth trajectory is encouraging and is expected to continue in the coming months, supported by the addition of approximately 4.5 lakh new commercial and passenger vehicles across India in May 2025, along with the expected completion of a few ongoing projects within our portfolio.
IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is Indias leading and the largest integrated and first multi-national transport infrastructure developer in roads and highways sector. It operates across multiple business models such as build-operate-transfer (BOT), toll-operate-transfer (TOT), and hybrid annuity model (HAM).
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 13.7% to Rs 214.72 crore on 4.3% increase in net sales to Rs 2,149.24 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The scrip shed 0.06% to Rs 53.12 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app