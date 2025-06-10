Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRB Infra toll revenue rises 9% YoY to Rs 581 cr in May'25.

IRB Infra toll revenue rises 9% YoY to Rs 581 cr in May'25.

IRB Infrastructure Developers along with its InvIT associate, IRB Infrastructure Trust reported a 9% jump in toll collection to Rs 581 crore in May 2025, compared with Rs 536 crore in May 2024.

Amitabh Murarka, deputy CEO, IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, The Y-o-Y Toll Revenue growth of 9% in the second month of FY26 can be primarily attributed to the vacation season across the country. While pre-monsoon rains did have some minor impact on traffic volumes during the latter half of the month, the overall momentum remains strong. This sustained growth trajectory is encouraging and is expected to continue in the coming months, supported by the addition of approximately 4.5 lakh new commercial and passenger vehicles across India in May 2025, along with the expected completion of a few ongoing projects within our portfolio.

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is Indias leading and the largest integrated and first multi-national transport infrastructure developer in roads and highways sector. It operates across multiple business models such as build-operate-transfer (BOT), toll-operate-transfer (TOT), and hybrid annuity model (HAM).

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 13.7% to Rs 214.72 crore on 4.3% increase in net sales to Rs 2,149.24 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.06% to Rs 53.12 on the BSE.

