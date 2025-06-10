Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power's TP solar hits 4 GW module output at Tirunelveli plant

Tata Power's TP solar hits 4 GW module output at Tirunelveli plant

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Power Company announced that its solar manufacturing arm, TP Solar, has crossed 4 GW of cumulative solar module output at its facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

As of May 31, 2025, the site has produced 4,049 MW of modules and 1,441 MW of solar cells, the company said in a statement.

The Tirunelveli facility, touted as Indias largest single-location solar cell and module manufacturing plant, has a nameplate capacity of 4.3 GW each for cells and modules. The site also includes provision for future expansion to support the companys long-term growth plans.

TP Solar plans to ramp up production to 3.7 GW of solar cells and 3.725 GW of modules in FY26, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening Indias clean energy ambitions.

Set up with an investment of Rs 4,300 crore, the Tirunelveli facility plays a pivotal role in Tata Powers localisation strategy for the solar value chain. It manufactures ALMM-certified and DCR-compliant modules using domestically produced cells, and features advanced technologies such as TOPCon and Mono PERC.

In addition, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) operates a 682 MW module and 530 MW cell plant in Bengaluru, which is currently running at full capacity to meet DCR (Domestic Content Requirement) obligations.

Tata Power, part of the diversified Tata Group, has an integrated power portfolio of 15.7 GW, spanning renewables, conventional generation, transmission, distribution, trading, storage solutions, and solar manufacturing.

Tata Power Companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.49% to Rs 1,042.83 crore on a 7.88% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,095.88 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Tata Power Company rose 0.23% to Rs 407.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RITES bags LoA from Guyana's Public Works Ministry for $2.9 million project

Nifty above 25,100 level; media shares in demand

L&T's power business bags 'major' domestic & global orders in grid infrastructure domain

Volumes soar at AU Small Finance Bank Ltd counter

IRB Infra toll revenue rises 9% YoY to Rs 581 cr in May'25.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story