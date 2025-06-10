Tata Power's TP solar hits 4 GW module output at Tirunelveli plant

Tata Power Company announced that its solar manufacturing arm, TP Solar, has crossed 4 GW of cumulative solar module output at its facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.
As of May 31, 2025, the site has produced 4,049 MW of modules and 1,441 MW of solar cells, the company said in a statement.
The Tirunelveli facility, touted as Indias largest single-location solar cell and module manufacturing plant, has a nameplate capacity of 4.3 GW each for cells and modules. The site also includes provision for future expansion to support the companys long-term growth plans.
TP Solar plans to ramp up production to 3.7 GW of solar cells and 3.725 GW of modules in FY26, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening Indias clean energy ambitions.
Set up with an investment of Rs 4,300 crore, the Tirunelveli facility plays a pivotal role in Tata Powers localisation strategy for the solar value chain. It manufactures ALMM-certified and DCR-compliant modules using domestically produced cells, and features advanced technologies such as TOPCon and Mono PERC.
In addition, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) operates a 682 MW module and 530 MW cell plant in Bengaluru, which is currently running at full capacity to meet DCR (Domestic Content Requirement) obligations.
Tata Power, part of the diversified Tata Group, has an integrated power portfolio of 15.7 GW, spanning renewables, conventional generation, transmission, distribution, trading, storage solutions, and solar manufacturing.
Tata Power Companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.49% to Rs 1,042.83 crore on a 7.88% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,095.88 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Shares of Tata Power Company rose 0.23% to Rs 407.55 on the BSE.
