Volumes soar at AU Small Finance Bank Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Grasim Industries Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 June 2025.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd saw volume of 104.69 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 51.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.28% to Rs.774.00. Volumes stood at 11.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Grasim Industries Ltd clocked volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7864 shares. The stock gained 3.95% to Rs.2,711.60. Volumes stood at 11799 shares in the last session.

Jindal Saw Ltd clocked volume of 15.45 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.36% to Rs.253.60. Volumes stood at 6.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd notched up volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37186 shares. The stock rose 3.35% to Rs.1,853.55. Volumes stood at 30090 shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd recorded volume of 25343 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7184 shares. The stock gained 1.04% to Rs.632.00. Volumes stood at 8114 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

