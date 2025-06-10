L&T's power business bags 'major' domestic & global orders in grid infrastructure domain

Larsen & Toubro said that its power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business vertical has won new 'major' grid infrastructure orders in India and abroad.

In India, the PT&D vertical has won an order to build 765kV and 400kV transmission line jobs pertaining to the integration of a Renewable Energy Zone in Andhra Pradesh.

In the Middle East, the business has received orders to execute a set of 220kV and 132kV Gas Insulated Substations on turnkey basis. These orders come from leading transmission asset owners and operators in the respective countries.

As per the companys classification, the value of the said orders lie between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore.