L&T's power business bags 'major' domestic & global orders in grid infrastructure domain

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Larsen & Toubro said that its power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business vertical has won new 'major' grid infrastructure orders in India and abroad.

In India, the PT&D vertical has won an order to build 765kV and 400kV transmission line jobs pertaining to the integration of a Renewable Energy Zone in Andhra Pradesh.

In the Middle East, the business has received orders to execute a set of 220kV and 132kV Gas Insulated Substations on turnkey basis. These orders come from leading transmission asset owners and operators in the respective countries.

As per the companys classification, the value of the said orders lie between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 5,497 crore in Q4 March 2025, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 25%. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 74,392 crore, marking a year-on-year increase of 11%.

The scrip was up 0.02% to currently trade at Rs 3680.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

