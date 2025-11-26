Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 26,050; metal shares in demand

Nifty above 26,050; metal shares in demand

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 26,050 mark. Metal shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 559.31 points or 0.66% to 85,146.32. The Nifty 50 index rose 187.35 points or 0.72% to 26,065.90.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.93% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.95%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,632 shares rose and 989 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

New Listings:

Shares of Excelsoft Technologies were currently trading at Rs 139.35 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 16.13% as compared with the issue price of Rs 120.

The stock was listed at Rs 135, exhibiting a premium of 12.5% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 142.65 and a low of 134.95. On the BSE, over 49.58 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index jumped 1.64% to 10,239.05. The index added 2.21% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 3.76%), Steel Authority of India (up 3.2%), JSW Steel (up 2.9%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.9%), Tata Steel (up 1.66%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.51%), Jindal Steel (up 1.44%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.38%), NMDC (up 1.35%), and Vedanta (up 1.06%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Jyoti jumped 6.30% after the company received a letter of intent from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) for the supply of 11 KV vacuum circuit breaker (VCB) panels (quantity 525 Nos).

SMS Pharmaceuticals jumped 6.39% after the companys associate company, VKT Pharma, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its reformulated ranitidine tablets in 150 mg and 300 mg strengths.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Employment in unincorporated sector rises marginally in Jul-Sep quarter, NSO data shows

Jyoti rallies after bagging supply order worth Rs 40.77 cr from GETCO

Tata Investment Corp jumps on bargain hunting

DXY loiters under 100 mark as US data strengthens case for a Fed rate cut

SMS Pharma spurts after associate firm secures USFDA nod for reformulated Ranitidine tablets

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story