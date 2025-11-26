Nifty above 26,050; metal shares in demand

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 559.31 points or 0.66% to 85,146.32. The Nifty 50 index rose 187.35 points or 0.72% to 26,065.90.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.93% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.95%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,632 shares rose and 989 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.
New Listings:
Shares of Excelsoft Technologies were currently trading at Rs 139.35 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 16.13% as compared with the issue price of Rs 120.
The stock was listed at Rs 135, exhibiting a premium of 12.5% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 142.65 and a low of 134.95. On the BSE, over 49.58 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index jumped 1.64% to 10,239.05. The index added 2.21% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 3.76%), Steel Authority of India (up 3.2%), JSW Steel (up 2.9%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.9%), Tata Steel (up 1.66%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.51%), Jindal Steel (up 1.44%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.38%), NMDC (up 1.35%), and Vedanta (up 1.06%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Jyoti jumped 6.30% after the company received a letter of intent from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) for the supply of 11 KV vacuum circuit breaker (VCB) panels (quantity 525 Nos).
SMS Pharmaceuticals jumped 6.39% after the companys associate company, VKT Pharma, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its reformulated ranitidine tablets in 150 mg and 300 mg strengths.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
