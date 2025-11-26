Jyoti rallies after bagging supply order worth Rs 40.77 cr from GETCO

Jyoti jumped 4.76% to Rs 93.01 after the company received letter of intent from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) for the supply of 11 KV vacuum circuit breaker (VCB) panels (quantity 525 Nos).

The order is valued at Rs 40,77,66,820 (including GST) and is scheduled for completion on or before 12 October 2026.

Jyoti caters to the core sectors of power and water. It offers hydraulic and electrical products and services. It is principally engaged in designing and manufacturing wide range of pumps and EPC pumping systems from concept to commissioning.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 322.22% to Rs 6.46 crore on 70.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 70.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.