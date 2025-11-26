Jyoti rallies after bagging supply order worth Rs 40.77 cr from GETCO

Jyoti jumped 4.76% to Rs 93.01 after the company received letter of intent from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) for the supply of 11 KV vacuum circuit breaker (VCB) panels (quantity 525 Nos).The order is valued at Rs 40,77,66,820 (including GST) and is scheduled for completion on or before 12 October 2026.
Jyoti caters to the core sectors of power and water. It offers hydraulic and electrical products and services. It is principally engaged in designing and manufacturing wide range of pumps and EPC pumping systems from concept to commissioning.
The companys consolidated net profit soared 322.22% to Rs 6.46 crore on 70.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 70.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app