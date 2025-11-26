Tata Investment Corp jumps on bargain hunting

Tata Investment Corporation surged 8% to Rs 784.45 as investors stepped in after a recent sharp decline.

The stock had fallen 6.76% across seven straight sessions. It remains 33.75% below its record high of Rs 1,184 hit on 3 October 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company focused on long-term investments in equity shares and equity-related securities.

In Q2 FY26, consolidated net profit rose 19.78% year-on-year to Rs 148.16 crore, while revenue from operations increased 8.07% to Rs 153.98 crore.

The company also completed its first-ever stock split in October, dividing each Rs 10 face-value share into 10 shares of Re 1 each.