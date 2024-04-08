Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Voltas were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,752, a premium of 85.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,666.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 152.60 points or 0.68% to 22,666.30.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.40% to 11.61.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Voltas were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

APL Apollo Tubes improves its ESG rankings in S&amp;P CSA 2023

Market hits record high, VIX jumps 2.40%, auto shares advance

JSL launches first premium cookware range under Arttd'inox brand

J&amp;K Bank Q4 gross advances climbs 13% YoY

Cochin Shipyard hits life high on inking pact with US Navy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story