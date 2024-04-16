Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX rose 1.18% as shares declined.

The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,211, a premium of 63.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,147.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 124.60 points or 0.56% to 22,147.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.18% to 12.62.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Vodafone Idea were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

