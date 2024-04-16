Veranda inks strategic agreement with Pearson

To collaborate on content creation and delivery of resources for test preparation and higher education in India

Veranda Learning Solutions announced a strategic agreement with Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's leading learning company, to synergize their expertise in content creation and delivery of resources for test preparation and higher education in India. With an initial focus on competitive test preparation and IT education content, Pearson and Veranda will explore broadening their collaboration to offer comprehensive hybrid learning solutions in the higher education sector in India.

Through this collaboration, Pearson aims to expand the reach and accessibility of its hybrid learning solutions, catering to the evolving needs of learners across India. Leveraging its extensive experience and well-established presence in India, Pearson will deliver higher education solutions that meet the international standards while addressing the specific demands of the India job market.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Veranda, leveraging its extensive experience in training students across diverse domains and geographies, will tailor educational content for Indian students by integrating its distinct pedagogical approaches. This partnership promises to provide Indian learners with a distinctive and highly impactful array of learning solutions for skill development, upskilling and reskilling.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News