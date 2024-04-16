Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Capital launches its omnichannel D2C platform 'ABCD'

Aditya Birla Group's flagship diversified financial services conglomerate, Aditya Birla Capital (ABC) has embarked on a journey of transformation, charting strong growth over the past 2 years. Building on this momentum, Aditya Birla Capital announced the launch of its omnichannel D2C platform ABCD making Everything Finance as Simple as ABCD. Through this platform, ABC targets to add 30 million new users over the next 3 years. The launch marks a pivotal moment in its ambitious journey to drive growth and leadership and become a full-stack financial services provider.

Backed by scalable infrastructure, user-friendly and intuitive interface, and robust functionalities, the platform offers a simple and differentiated experience across all touch points including mobile app, website, branches, and virtual engagement channel. Guided by a Maximum Viable Product approach, the ABCD D2C platform offers a comprehensive portfolio of 22 products and services, including facilities of a payment platform - such as UPI, bill payment, and online recharges, with financial services like loans, insurance, and investments along with comprehensive personal finance tracking such as 'My Track' among others. The platform also features ABCD's own stack of products such as Portfolio Consolidator, Spend Analyzer, Digital Health Assessment among others, and Payment solutions to address the diverse needs of customers through a single platform.

With features like multi-account payment, multi-mode receipt, and spend analysis tools, ABCD is set to redefine the digital financial experience. The platform has been built in a record time of 12 months, which is among the fastest in the Indian financial services sector. It is a culmination of 114,000+ development hours, 36,000+ design hours, 1,000+ APIs, and 5,000+ screens. The app is available on Android and iOS platforms. This platform is housed under Aditya Birla Capital Digital (ABCDL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL)

