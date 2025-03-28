Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slides 4.37% to 12.72.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 23,643, a premium of 123.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,519.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 72.60 points or 0.31% to 23,519.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.37% to 12.72.

BSE, Mahindra & Mahindra and Zomato were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

