Nifty April futures trade at premium

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 23,440.60, a premium of 3.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,437.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 108.65 points or 0.47% to 23,437.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.61% to 15.87.

IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

