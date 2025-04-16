Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.37%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.37%

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.37% at 6417.05 today. The index has added 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank rose 4.97%, Union Bank of India gained 3.97% and Bank of India added 3.70%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 5.82% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 1.88% and Nifty Private Bank index added 1.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.47% to close at 23437.2 while the SENSEX increased 0.40% to close at 77044.29 today.

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

