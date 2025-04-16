Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Pharmalabs achieves SBTi approval for its emission reduction goals

Aarti Pharmalabs achieves SBTi approval for its emission reduction goals

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Aarti Pharmalabs announced that its ambitious Science Based Targets (SBTs) for emissions have been officially approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This significant achievement underscores the company's deep commitment to environmental sustainability and proactive climate action, aligning its emission reduction goals with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. This approval encompasses all three emission scopes - Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 making Aarti Pharmalabs the 6th pharmaceutical company in India to achieve this comprehensive validation, a feat accomplished just three years after its 2022 demerger.

The approval by SBTi, a globally recognized body that defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting, validates Aarti Pharmalabs' dedication to contributing to a low-carbon economy. This milestone reflects the culmination of months of rigorous effort involving comprehensive carbon footprint assessment, the implementation of energy efficient initiatives across its operations, and active engagement with its value chain partners.

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

