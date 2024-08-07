Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX tumbled 13.72% to 16.17.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,373.10, a premium of 75.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,297.50 in the cash market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 304.95 points or 1.27% to 24,297.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 13.72% to 16.17.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Microsoft regains top spot as best employer to work for in India: Randstad

Reliance Jio's subscriber base jumps to 481 million, 108 million using 5G

Premium

GenAI helped reduce customer support chat costs by 90%: Meesho CTO Barnwal

LIVE: Godrej Consumer's net profit for Q1FY25 increases 41% to Rs 451 crore

Amazon partners with govt emporiums, NGOs, trade bodies to empower artisans

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story