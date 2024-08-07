Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 13.72% to 16.17.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,373.10, a premium of 75.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,297.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 304.95 points or 1.27% to 24,297.50.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.