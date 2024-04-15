Singapore Market ends in red on Middle East tensions

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 33.30 points, or 1.04% to 3,183.61 after trading between 3,175.41 and 3,196.08. Volume of 1.85 billion shares worth S$1.29 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers with 401 to 203.
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 0.56% to S$1.78. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 4.5% to S$1.26.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Banking stocks ended the day lower, with shares of DBS Group Holdings falling 1.33% to S$35.64, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp erased 0.44% at S$13.71. United Overseas Bank was steady at S$29.57.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News