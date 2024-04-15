Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Singapore Market ends in red on Middle East tensions

Singapore Market ends in red on Middle East tensions

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Singapore stock market finished session lower on Monday, 15 April 2024, joining regional markets retreat, as fears of global economic instability from an escalating conflict in the Middle East and declines on Wall Street late last week spurred selling of a wide range of issues.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 33.30 points, or 1.04% to 3,183.61 after trading between 3,175.41 and 3,196.08. Volume of 1.85 billion shares worth S$1.29 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers with 401 to 203.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 0.56% to S$1.78. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 4.5% to S$1.26.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Banking stocks ended the day lower, with shares of DBS Group Holdings falling 1.33% to S$35.64, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp erased 0.44% at S$13.71. United Overseas Bank was steady at S$29.57.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Singapore Stocks end tad higher

Singapore Market ends 0.1% higher

Singapore Market ends in red

Benchmarks turn rangebound, PSU banks advance

Nifty holds 22,300 level, PSU banks edge lower

IFCI Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

China Market rebounds on new guidelines

Hong Kong Market extends losses on geopolitical tensions

CONCOR throughput climbs 11% to 12.44 lakh TEUs in Q4 FY24

BJP unveils comprehensive manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story