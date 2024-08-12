Nifty below 24,300 level; Media shares buck trend

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 328.59 points or 0.41% to 79,377.32 The Nifty 50 index declined 73.60 points or 0.30% to 24,293.90.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.60% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.26%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,531 shares rose and 2,164 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index declined 1.77% to 2,064.55. The index rallied 4.86% in past four trading session.
Sun TV Network (down 9.3%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 3.97%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 2.62%), TV18 Broadcast (down 1.75%), Dish TV India (down 1.73%), Nazara Technologies (down 1.23%), PVR Inox (down 1.15%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.9%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Godrej Properties declined 1.41%. The Mumbai-based real estate developer said that it has acquired a 90-acre land parcel in Khalapur taluka, Raigad district, Maharashtra. The said land parcel is estimated to have a development potential of approximately 1.7 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of residential plotted development.
Siemens rose 0.69%. The companys standalone net profit jumped 25.23% to Rs 530.60 crore in June 2024 quarter as against Rs 423.70 crore reported in the same period last year. Total revenue from operations increased 6.97% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,714.20 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
C.E. Info Systems (MapMyIndia) shed 0.76%. The company reported 11.17% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.82 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 32.22 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 13.51% year on year (YoY) to Rs 101.49 crore in Q1 FY25.
