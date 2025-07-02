Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Biotech acquires 75% stake in Stellon Biotech

Concord Biotech acquires 75% stake in Stellon Biotech

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Concord Biotech has made an equity investment of USD 1,500 in Stellon Biotech Inc. This investment represents the subscription of 15 million equity shares at a price of USD 0.0001 per share resulting into 75% ownership in Stellon Biotech Inc to expand Company's business operations in USA.

Stellon Biotech Inc. is a Delaware-incorporated pharmaceutical company established in December 2024. As a newly formed entity, Stellon is currently in its pre-revenue phase and was specifically created to support the marketing and commercialization of products developed by Concord Biotech.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

