Board of Matrimony.com approves share buyback of Rs 58.5 cr

At meeting held on 15 December 2025

The board of Matrimony.com at its meeting held on 15 December 2025 has approved proposal to buyback 8,93,129 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 5 each of the company for an amount not exceeding Rs 58.5 crore at a buyback price of Rs 655 per equity share payable in cash.

