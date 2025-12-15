Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Matrimony.com approves share buyback of Rs 58.5 cr

Board of Matrimony.com approves share buyback of Rs 58.5 cr

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

At meeting held on 15 December 2025

The board of Matrimony.com at its meeting held on 15 December 2025 has approved proposal to buyback 8,93,129 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 5 each of the company for an amount not exceeding Rs 58.5 crore at a buyback price of Rs 655 per equity share payable in cash.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's vegetable oil imports tumble 11% in Nov-25

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Matrimony climbs after board approves buyback

SEPC joins JARPLVAT Consortium for Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project

US stocks turn lower on tech weakness, NASDAQ tumbles 1.7%

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story