Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX rallied 3.87% to 15.07.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 23,641.70, a premium of 54.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,587.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 364.20 points or 1.52% to 23,587.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 3.87% to 15.07.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex nosedives 1,176 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,600

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 97,608 equity shares under ESOP

Uflex to acquire further 8.26% stake in Amplus Phoenix

Shilpa Medicare gets GMP certification for Hyderabad Facility

Tata Power Renewable Energy partners with Canara Bank

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story