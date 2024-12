Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has allotted 97,608 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each on 20 December 2024 pursuant to exercise of Restricted Stock Units / Stock Options under ESOP Scheme 2021.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to Rs 1,44,23,20,390 (i.e. 28,84,64,078 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each).

