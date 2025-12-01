Nifty December futures trade at premium

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and SBI were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,330.10, a premium of 154.34 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,175.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 27.20 points or 0.10% to 26,175.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.06% to 11.63.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.