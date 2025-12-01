Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales jump 32% in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales jump 32% in Nov'25

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra sold 44,048 tractors in month of November 2025 compared to 33,378 tractors in November 2024, recording a growth of 32%. Total sales include domestic sales of 42,273 tractors (up 33% YoY) and exports of 1,775 tractors (up 9% YoY) during the month.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President - Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra said, We have sold 42273 tractors in the domestic market during November 2025, a growth of 33% over last year. This comes on the back of a strong growth of 27% for the festive period of September & October 2025. There is positive sentiment among farmers with record production this kharif season & increase in rabi sowing acreage. Government's progressive measure of GST rate reduction coupled with higher MSP is leading to positive cash flow for farmers & aiding tractor & farm implements demand. In the exports market, we have sold 1775 tractors, a growth of 9% over last year.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

