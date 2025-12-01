Indices decline for 2nd day; Nifty ends below 26,200 level

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The key equity benchmarks closed slightly lower on Monday, extending their losing streak to a second session, despite Indias robust Q2 FY26 GDP growth of 8.2%. Investors are now focused on upcoming IPO activity and the RBIs monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting later this week. The Nifty ended below 26,200 level after touching the days high of 26,325.80.

Auto, metal and IT shares advanced while realty, consumer durables and pharma stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 64.77 points or 0.08% to 85,641.90. The Nifty 50 index lost 27.20 points or 0.10% to 26,175.75. Over the last two sessions, the Nifty slipped 0.15%, while the Sensex fell 0.09%.

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit fresh all-time highs in early trade at 26,325.80 and 86,159.02, respectively, while the Bank Nifty also scaled a new record high of 60,114.30. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.05%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,847 shares rose and 2,400 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged. Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at 56.6 in November, comfortably above the neutral mark of 50.0 and its long-run average of 54.2. Falling from 59.2 in October, however, the latest figure highlighted the slowest improvement in operating conditions since February. A softer rise in sales restricted growth of buying volumes and job creation, while positive sentiment towards output prospects slipped to its lowest level since mid-2022.

Gross GST collection stood at Rs 170,276 crore in November 2025, registering the growth of 0.7% compared with Rs 169,016 crore in November 2024. India's real GDP is estimated to grow by 8.2% in Q2 of FY 2025-26 against the growth rate of 5.6% during Q2 of FY 2024-25, according to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). Nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 8.7% in Q2 of FY 2025-26, MoSPI reported. Real GDP has registered an 8.0% growth rate in H1 (April-September) of FY 2025-26, as compared to the growth rate of 6.1% in H1 of FY 2024-25.

Auto Sales Numbers: Mahindra & Mahindra shed 0.69%. The company said that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2025 stood at 92,670 vehicles, a growth of 19% including exports. Maruti Suzuki India advanced 1.37% after the company reported total sales of 229,021 units in November 2025, marking a 26.16% increase compared to 181,531 units sold in the same month last year. TVS Motor Company advanced 3.55% after the company registered sales of 519,508 units in November 2025, which is 30% higher as compared with the 401,250 units sold in November 2024. Hyundai Motor India added 2.68% after reporting total sales of 66,840 units in November 2025, up 9.1% year-on-year. Domestic sales stood at 50,340 units last month, a growth of 4.3% from a year earlier, while exports increased 26.9% YoY to 16,500 units. The company said the all-new Hyundai Venue supported its SUV momentum, securing over 32,000 bookings within a month of launch.

V.S.T Tillers Tractors rallied 2.58% after the company reported total Power Tiller and Tractor sales of 5,166 units in November 2025, a sharp 129% YoY jump from the 2,251 units sold in November 2024. Ashok Leyland rose 1.45%. The company reported a 29% increase in total commercial vehicle sales to 18,272 units in November 2025, up from 14,137 units sold in November 2024. SML Mahindra hit the 5% upper circuit after the company reported a robust 102% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total sales to 1,087 units in November 2025, compared with 539 units sold in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto added 0.06%. The company reported 8% increase in total auto sales for November 2025, selling 4.53 lakh units as against 4.21 lakh units sold in November 2024. Atul Auto declined 1.71%. The company reported a 20.26% rise in total sales to 3,401 units in November 2025 as against 2,828 units sold in November 2024 Escorts Kubota advanced 0.74%. The companys agri-machinery business division in November 2025 sold 10,580 tractors, registering a growth of 17.9% as against 8,974 tractors sold in November 2024. Stocks in Spotlight: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shed 0.21%. The company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has successfully concluded its pre-approval inspection at the companys formulations manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with zero 483 observations.

Lenskart Solutions jumped 4.73% after posting strong Q2 numbers. On a consolidated basis, revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2,096.1 crore, rising 20.8% year-on-year (YoY). Profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 103.5 crore, up 19.9% YoY, while the PAT margin moderated slightly by 4 bps to 4.94%. R P P Infra Projects rallied 3.12% after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 69.36 crore from the Office of the Superintending Engineer, Chennai Circle, Anna Salai, for a new road development project. Wockhardt zoomed 19.24% after the company said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has formally accepted the new drug application (NDA) for its novel, first-in-class antibiotic Zaynich.

Arvind Smartspaces added 2.65% after the company has acquired a new residential high-rise project in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad with a total estimated saleable area of approximately 3.6 lakh sq. ft. The said project has top line potential of Rs 400 crore. Global Markets: European shares declined as investors await updates on Ukraine peace talks, with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff set to meet President Putin and Kremlin officials this week. Most Asian market ended higher on Monday despite Chinas latest manufacturing PMI data declined to 49.9. Chinas factory activity unexpectedly contracted in November, according to a private survey released Monday, as soft domestic demand continued to cast a pall over the worlds second-largest economy.

The RatingDog China General Manufacturing PMI, conducted by S&P Global, dropped to 49.9 in November, from 50.6 in October and 51.2 in September. A reading above the 50 benchmark level suggests an expansion, while one below that indicates contraction. However, the official data released on Sunday showed that Chinas factory activity had improved slightly in November but remained stuck in contraction for the eighth consecutive month, while services weakened as the boost from earlier holidays faded. The manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 49.2, up 0.2 points from October, the National Bureau of Statistics said. On Friday stateside, Wall Street came back from the Thanksgiving holiday for a shortened trading session. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.65% to end the day at 23,365.69, scoring its fifth straight day of gains.