Mahindra & Mahindra sells 92,670 units in Nov'25

Total sales include passenger vehicle sales of 56,336 units (up 22% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 33,411 units (up 14%) in November 2025.
Total sales include domestic sales of 89,747 units (up 19% YoY) and exports of 2923 units (up 5% YoY).
According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M, In November, we achieved SUV sales of 56,336 units, a growth of 22%. The total vehicle sales stand at 92,670 units, a 19% year-on-year growth. We also celebrated the one-year anniversary of our Electric Origin SUVs and launched India's first authentic Electric Origin 7-seater SUV - the XEV 9S - along with the world's first Formula E-themed special edition SUV, the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition.
