Nifty December futures trade at premium

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Reliance Inds, TCS, Indigo were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,189, a premium of 155.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,033.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 47.75 points or 0.18% to 26,033.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.52% to 10.82.

Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.