Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.04 acre land in Neopolis Phase 3, Hyderabad

Brigade Enterprises has acquired a 4.04 acres land parcel (Plot No. 20) in Neopolis Phase 3, Hyderabad. The acquisition was through an auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, at a consideration of Rs. 118 crore per acre. This follows the company's earlier acquisition in the same micro-market, which is now being developed as Brigade Gateway (Plot No. 8), Hyderabad.

